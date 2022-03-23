Abu Dhabi Police highlights role of family in preventing drug addiction in new campaign

The drive targets all community groups, especially the youth

By Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 1:25 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 1:31 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has launched a new campaign to highlight the crucial role of the family in preventing addiction to drugs and supporting efforts to protect public health.

The campaign, which is in collaboration with the Department of Community Development (DCD), the General Women's Union and the Abu Dhabi Shelter and Humanitarian Care Centre, or Ewa'a, highlights the values of collaboration between parents and relevant entities.

The drive targets all community groups, especially the youth. It raises the awareness of the crucial supportive role of positive family communication and showcases initiatives, guidance programmes and rehabilitation treatments.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police said this comprehensive awareness campaign, whose first edition was launched in March 2021, aims to shed light on the dire consequences of drugs on youth, families, and society as a whole.

"Parents need to play the supervisory and guiding role expected of them to protect their children and prevent them from falling prey to drugs," he said.

"Families should closely watch out for any abnormal changes to their children's behaviour and general appearance, especially teenagers, which helps a lot in early detection of their involvement in drug abuse."

Al Sharifi also urged parents to engage their children in conversation about drugs to protect them from falling victim to addiction.

The officer stressed the importance of immediate communication to competent authorities to seek help and support if a parent suspects their child is using drugs.

Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said drug abuse and addiction is one of the priority topics on the agenda of the social sector in Abu Dhabi emirate.

ALSO READ:

"This ant-drug campaign seeks to prevent our children from the risk of drug abuse, in addition to providing early detection and intervention mechanisms in order to limit the development of abuse into addiction," he said.

"We also aim to empower families with parental skills, which are considered a protection factor from the dangers of drug abuse and contribute to refining the children's personality to be effective members of society and able to face various pressures."

Noura Al-Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, confirmed that the UAE is moving forward with full force to get rid of the dangers of addiction and protect young people and society under an integrated system.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com