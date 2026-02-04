Abu Dhabi Police fulfil person of determination's wish to be part of patrol for a day

Abu Dhabi Police have made a young person of determination's dream of being part of their squad come true. They fulfilled Salem Yousef's wish to experience the duties of a police officer for a day, reflecting their commitment to bringing happiness to all segments of society.

The initiative was carried out by the Traffic Awareness and Education Branch of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Al Ain Region, with the participation of the 'Happiness Patrol', and in cooperation with Al Dhahir School for Educational Partnerships (Boys).

The young boy underwent a distinctive field experience that included a tour in one of the police patrol vehicles, during which he learned firsthand about the duties of traffic officers, the patrol's devices and equipment, and the role of the police in maintaining security and serving the community.

Colonel Jaber Saeidan Al Nuaimi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Al Ain Region, affirmed that this initiative reflects Abu Dhabi Police's keenness to care for people of determination, provide them with support, and strengthen their role in society by implementing quality initiatives that contribute to their happiness and highlight their skills and capabilities. Such initiatives leave a positive psychological impact on them and enhance their sense of social inclusion.