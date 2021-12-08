Abu Dhabi Police fulfil child of determination's wish to be cop for a day

The 9-year-old boy was given a uniform and rode in official security patrol vehicles

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 12:16 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 12:19 PM

In a heartwarming gesture, the Abu Dhabi Police fulfilled a child of determination's wish to be a police chief for a day.

According to an official social media post, Khalifa, a 9-year-old student at Virginia International Private School, had his dreams come true at the Al Rawdah Police Station in Abu Dhabi.

He was given an official uniform to wear, courtesy of the Capital Police Department, and then given a reception at the Al Rawdah Police Station.

He was also shown the station's advanced control centre and was allowed to ride in an official security patrol vehicle.

The station head Colonel Tarsh Mohammed Al-Kaabi said that the move aimed to inspire the boy to continue his medical treatment and instil hope.

He also said that the Abu Dhabi was happy to fulfil Khalifa's wishes in celebration of the 50th UAE National Day and the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.