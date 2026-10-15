Fire that broke out on floating platform in Abu Dhabi brought under control

A fire that broke out on a floating platform at Abu Dhabi's at Al Hudayriyat Beach on Thursday morning was brought under control, the emirate's police force said. No injuries were reported.

Cooling and smoke extraction operations are currently underway at the scene. Abu Dhabi Police did not disclose the reason of the blaze, but urged the public to seek information from official sources.

On Sunday, October 11, a warehouse fire in the Al Dhafra area in Abu Dhabi was quickly brought under control, resulting in no injuries. Another blaze at a waste collection site in Al Wathba area broke out on September 30 and was controlled by Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams.