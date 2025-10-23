'Red pills' in Abu Dhabi schools? Police deny social media rumours

Abu Dhabi Police has denied rumours circulating on social media about the alleged presence of "red pills" in schools.

Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, confirmed that these claims are entirely baseless, according to the Arabic newspaper Emarat Al Youm. He emphasised that such pills do not exist in schools or universities in the UAE.

Al Dhaheri stated, “At the beginning of each school year, rumours and false news resurface on social media claiming the distribution of red pills in schools among students. I emphasise that these claims are not true, and I reassure parents and the public that such pills do not exist in our schools or universities."

He stressed that the UAE, thanks to the support of its wise leadership, has reached a global position of influence and weight. Naturally, it has many enemies, and there are online committees that promote such falsehoods to destabilise public opinion.

He also highlighted the importance of obtaining news and information from reliable and official sources, emphasising that Abu Dhabi Police always maintain a high degree of transparency and trust in their dealings with the public and do not hide anything from them.

Raising awareness against substance abuse

The UAE's National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) has observed significant shifts in the substances that young people are experimenting with. While traditional drug use remains a concern, there has been a rise in experimentation with alternative substances, often marketed online as "safe" or "legal" highs.

These can include prescription medications or even household products misused for intoxication. For teenagers, the line between curiosity and harm has become more blurred.

Recently, the Dubai Public Prosecution has uncovered sophisticated new tactics used by drug traffickers to smuggle toxic substances into the local market, methods so deceptive they appear harmless to the unsuspecting eye. Traffickers are turning to increasingly creative ways to distribute these substances, camouflaging them as everyday products that young people often use or consume, such as energy drinks and chewing gums.

According to the World Health Organization, many new psychoactive substances (NPS) have no legitimate medical use and can cause serious harm, including acute psychosis, seizures, agitation, aggression, and the potential for dependence. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reports that NPS are now present in over 150 countries, often sold under misleading names, and that long-term health effects are largely unknown. These substances are particularly concerning for youth, who may perceive them as harmless due to their “legal” status or easy online availability.

Authorities across the UAE continually work to protect students and teenagers from the risks associated with abusive substances.

Police departments, schools, and community organisations regularly launch campaigns, workshops, and awareness programmes to educate young people about the dangers of drug use and the legal consequences.

These initiatives often include parental guidance programmes, counselling services, and public information campaigns on social media to ensure that both students and their families are well-informed and vigilant.