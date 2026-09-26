Watch: Abu Dhabi Police warns of dangers of riding e-scooters on main roads

Abu Dhabi Police have urged members of the community to comply with traffic rules when riding e-bikes or e-scooters.

Sharing a video highlighting the dangers of riders not following traffic rules, the authority showed how they ride in unauthorised areas, and on roads, weaving through traffic — an unsafe practice that could endanger the riders' lives.

The authority stressed the need to use electric bicycles only on designated paths and in designated areas, and to avoid using them on main roads. Watch the video below:

Riders were also urged to wear helmets, knee and elbow protection, and comply with all other safety requirements to help prevent accidents, and reduce injuries.

It also urged parents to inform their children of the dangers of unsafe use of electric bicycles, and to monitor them and guide them to use designated paths, ensure they wear protective equipment, among others.