Abu Dhabi Police catch 5 drivers for reckless overtaking, lane indiscipline

Abu Dhabi authorities apprehended five drivers for multiple traffic violations. These included overtaking from the emergency shoulder, not maintaining a safe distance, failing to stay in lane, and overtaking from the right side.

Authorities urged drivers to prevent sudden vehicle stops without prior warning. Abu Dhabi Police also said motorists must only overtake vehicles from its left side.

Using the road shoulder for non-emergency situations is prohibited, as the space aids emergency vehicles to reach accident sites, aid the injured and save lives quickly.

Authorities also warned against motorists who recklessly and rapidly switch lanes without indicating, or observing road conditions.

On November 21, Dubai Police announced the seizure of 210 motorcycles and e-scooters for reckless driving.