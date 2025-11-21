  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi Police catch 5 drivers for reckless overtaking, lane indiscipline

Using the road shoulder for non-emergency situations is prohibited, as the space aids emergency vehicles to reach accident sites, aid the injured and save lives quickly

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 1:55 PM

Updated: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 2:17 PM

Using the road shoulder for non-emergency situations is prohibited, as the space aids emergency vehicles to reach accident sites, aid the injured and save lives quickly.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video, here:

Authorities also warned against motorists who recklessly and rapidly switch lanes without indicating, or observing road conditions.

On November 21, Dubai Police announced the seizure of 210 motorcycles and e-scooters for reckless driving.