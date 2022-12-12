Abu Dhabi: Police, Burjeel Holdings to cooperate in scientific research

Mon 12 Dec 2022

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings to cooperate in the areas of medicine, scientific research, and training.

Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector, Abu Dhabi Police and Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, inked the MoU.

Major General Al Khaili emphasised the interest of the General Command in enhancing partnerships and cooperation with various agencies to improve the exchange of experiences, review the best-advanced practices, and follow up on developments that raise performance to the best levels in accordance with specialised scientific and developmental approaches.

He pointed to Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous efforts to strengthen its strategic partnership with various institutions, explaining that the MoU aims to provide distinguished healthcare services for the employees and their families.

According to the MoU, a privilege card will be issued to the employees of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and their families, enabling them to seek treatment in hospitals under Burjeel Holdings in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain.

Dr Shamsheer said the partnership will add to Burjeel Holdings’ contributions to the UAE’s healthcare industry.

“The agreement will guarantee the delivery of the highest levels of advanced healthcare to the beneficiaries in our hospitals. We are also happy to fulfil our social responsibility obligations by providing for and attending to the needs of Abu Dhabi Police employees. We are always keen to provide distinguished services in all specialities through our multiple medical facilities,” Dr Shamsheer noted.