Abu Dhabi Police announce new job openings for citizens

The authority have outlined a set of eligibility criteria, including age, height, educational qualifications and other recruitment requirements

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 4:28 PM
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Abu Dhabi Police have announced new job openings for UAE citizens looking to join its elite security force.

The vacancies, announced on Friday, July 3, are for the following positions:

  • Security Response Patrol Officer

  • Special Tasks Officer

  • Security Inspection Officer

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The force also outlined the eligibility criteria applicants must meet.

Candidates must be UAE citizens, aged between 18 and 35, with a minimum height of 160cm.

Applicants must also hold a high school certificate or higher, have completed both the Basic Training Course and the Specialised Course under the UAE National Service Programme, and successfully pass the required interview, medical examinations and recruitment assessments.

Abu Dhabi Police also highlighted a range of benefits for successful applicants:

  • Job security and promotions based on educational qualifications.

  • Opportunity to work as part of an elite security force.

  • Specialised allowances.

  • Specialised training courses and development programmes.

How to apply

Interested applicants can scan the QR code to access the smart recruitment platform, where they can view the full details and submit their applications.

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