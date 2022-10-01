Abu Dhabi Police announce exercise, warn residents to stay away from area

Motorists urged to use alternative routes to reach their destination

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 5:01 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents about a field exercise that will be conducted in collaboration with strategic partners at Zayed Sports City area on Sunday, October 2.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes during the duration of the drill.

Additionally, authorities have warned residents to stay away from the exercise site and not to take any photographs or videos..

They also informed about loud sounds that will be emitted during the time of the exercise.