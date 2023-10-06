Abu Dhabi police announce exercise, issue advisory to residents

The leader took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that the leadership recognises 'the important role of teachers in nurturing our children's potential as global citizens'
The Abu Dhabi Police have informed residents of an exercise it will be carrying out today in the emirate.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority advised residents of the exercise in Falaj Hazza, Al Ain area.
Residents have been advised to not approach the site and to refrain from taking photographs in order to maintain public safety.
Khaleej Times is now on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.
The exercise has been initiated with the aim of measuring readiness and enhancing response.
ALSO READ:
The leader took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that the leadership recognises 'the important role of teachers in nurturing our children's potential as global citizens'
The conference, all set to take place on October 26 at The Address Skyview, aims to celebrate women achievers of the UAE
The news triggered a whirlwind of emotions at home — joy, tears, and excitement planning for the future
The 148th live draws awarded a total prize of Dh1,727,850 to 116,022 lucky participants
It takes visitors on a multisensory experience that depicts the bond between the people of the UAE and the nation’s natural landscapes
He expressed his best wishes for their success in strengthening ties between the UAE and their countries
Jaquar has over 60 years of experience in the industry
It is to demonstrate efficiency of the national nuclear emergency response ecosystem and the safety of the plant