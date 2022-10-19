Abu Dhabi Police announce exercise, issue advisory to residents

Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 8:27 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents about the field exercises that will be conducted in collaboration with the Civil Defence, and other partners in Ghayathi City, Al Dhafra region on Thursday, October 20.

Police have warned residents to stay away from the area and not to take any photographs .

According to them, the goal of the exercise is to assess readiness and improve response.

