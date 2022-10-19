Abu Dhabi Police announce exercise, issue advisory to residents

The country's national carrier had allowed passengers to carry a cat or dog with them from November last year
The Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents about the field exercises that will be conducted in collaboration with the Civil Defence, and other partners in Ghayathi City, Al Dhafra region on Thursday, October 20.
Police have warned residents to stay away from the area and not to take any photographs .
According to them, the goal of the exercise is to assess readiness and improve response.
ALSO READ:
The country's national carrier had allowed passengers to carry a cat or dog with them from November last year
Residents, while choosing a rental property, also consider several factors, including connectivity to the workplace, school, and community amenities
Josep Borrell apologises for 'any offence caused' by his remarks, which prompted UAE to summon acting head of the mission at the EU delegation
The loan of the renowned masterpiece comes as part of the museum’s five-year anniversary celebration
In a Dubai event, Susan Kilrain asks students to dream big and enjoy the journey to achieve it
Ministers, officials and 1,800 Emirati and Egyptian personalities, including businessmen and public figures, will attend the event
Students from different UAE schools are being mentored in the space camp by celebrated names in space exploration and science, including Nasa astronauts and scientists
The announcement comes as part of the Dubai Health Authority's efforts to provide the community with better and faster access to medical services