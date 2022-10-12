Abu Dhabi police announce drill, warn residents to keep distance

The public have been asked not to approach or photograph the site for their safety

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 8:26 PM

Abu Dhabi police have alerted residents and visitors of a drill that will be conducted in Al Ain on Thursday, October 13. The exercise will take place at the Al Ain Distribution Company building in the Al Jimi area of Al Ain City.

The drill will be conducted in order to "assess preparedness and response capabilities", they added.

As a safety precaution, authorities have urged the public not to approach or photograph the site for the duration of the exercise.

