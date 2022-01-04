Abu Dhabi Police airlift man critically injured in car crash to hospital

Another expatriate from India went home with the Dh2 million prize
UAE1 day ago
The air ambulance of Abu Dhabi Police’s aviation department, on Tuesday evening, transported an Asian man who was critically injured in a vehicle collision, to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.
The man’s vehicle collided with a truck at about 4.45pm on Sweihan Road towards Al Ain. Two injured passengers who travelling in the car were also transported to the hospital by the air ambulance, according to a tweet by Abu Police.
Ambulance staff provided the injured people with emergency medical treatment before airlifting them to the hospital.
According to the post, the accident was allegedly caused by the driver due “sleepiness and exhaustion”.
The police have urged motorists to park their vehicles on the right shoulder, off the road, in case they are feeling exhausted or sleepy. They must ensure that they are wearing their seat belts, and pay attention to the road while driving.
Another expatriate from India went home with the Dh2 million prize
UAE1 day ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE1 day ago
Few private companies granted employees the flexibility to work from home with the new surge of Covid-19 cases
UAE1 day ago
Teachers have been given refresher training in safeguarding, expectations, and using the platforms during full-time online learning
UAE1 day ago
Instead of hosting lavish celebrations or receptions, the Dubai Ruler uses the occasion to honour certain segments of society or exceptional people
UAE1 day ago
Beeah staff described the recovery as a needle in a haystack situation
UAE1 day ago
The artwork, developed by the Ministry of Interior, shows the man of the nation
UAE1 day ago
Officer-goers across the country says the new schedule brings the feeling of a fresh start
UAE1 day ago