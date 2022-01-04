Abu Dhabi Police airlift man critically injured in car crash to hospital

Man’s vehicle collided with a truck on Tuesday evening

Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 9:54 PM

The air ambulance of Abu Dhabi Police’s aviation department, on Tuesday evening, transported an Asian man who was critically injured in a vehicle collision, to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

The man’s vehicle collided with a truck at about 4.45pm on Sweihan Road towards Al Ain. Two injured passengers who travelling in the car were also transported to the hospital by the air ambulance, according to a tweet by Abu Police.

Ambulance staff provided the injured people with emergency medical treatment before airlifting them to the hospital.

According to the post, the accident was allegedly caused by the driver due “sleepiness and exhaustion”.

The police have urged motorists to park their vehicles on the right shoulder, off the road, in case they are feeling exhausted or sleepy. They must ensure that they are wearing their seat belts, and pay attention to the road while driving.