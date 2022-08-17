Abu Dhabi Police air wing carries out 570 operations in 6 months

These included 41 missions to airlift injured, sick people

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 3:26 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 3:43 PM

Abu Dhabi Police’s aviation department conducted 570 operations, including 41 missions to airlift injured and sick people, during the first six months of 2022.

Officials said the operations also included 238 police patrol operations, 177 staff training operations in addition to 114 other missions.

Police carry out many operations to rescue injured and sick people, as well as missions to search for lost people.

In January, the air ambulance transported a man who was critically injured in a vehicle collision to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. The man’s vehicle collided with a truck at about 4.45pm on Sweihan Road towards Al Ain. Two injured passengers who travelling in the car were also transported to the hospital by the air ambulance.

Brigadier Pilot Ibrahim Hassan Al Balushi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Police aviation department in the Central Operations Sector, stressed that the department keeps pace with all developments that meet the requirements of Abu Dhabi Police in terms of support for security and police units 24 hours a day.

“Police always respond to emergency cases and traffic accident victims, and transfer them to specialized hospitals to receive treatment through planes equipped with the latest medical equipment,” he said, adding that the police cadres have been highly trained and possess all necessary skills.

Al Balushi noted that the force was keen on responding to humanitarian calls and always reach the accident sites and other places within the response time to save lives and provide humanitarian care in inaccessible areas and external roads, or for those stranded, whether on land or at sea.

Police said the medical teams on board of the air ambulance provide the necessary medical treatment to the injured during the flight to the hospital and submit reports on their health conditions to the hospital officials and staff.

The officer noted that the air wing carried out 28 flight simulation courses attended by 57 pilots, and a transformative flight course with the participation of pilots. Other training courses included a pilot course, instrument flight course, search and rescue, transformative flight courses on the latest aircraft, in addition to lectures, exercises and various workshops.

The force also develops the performance of the pilots, trains them on the latest modern scientific technologies, and enrols them in courses inside and outside the country in aviation medicine, aircraft maintenance and other courses.

Residents can call for the ambulance on 998 (from anywhere in the UAE). An air ambulance may be sent for the patient if needed.

UAE's hospitals can handle any medical emergency. During medical emergencies, a hospital will accept you for initial treatment and may transfer you to a hospital better equipped to deal with your problem.

The UAE provides standard medical care and visitors can easily obtain medical treatment from either private or government hospitals. In case of emergency, treatment to stabilise the case is free. Other treatment must be paid for by cash, credit card or insurance.

