Abu Dhabi Police reminds e-scooter users of 9 safety rules
Just earlier this week, the authority also shared a video showing how riding an e-scooter unsafely can risk the motorist's life
- PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Jul 2026, 4:46 PM
Abu Dhabi Police have issued another reminder to residents on safe riding guidelines for electric bicycles or scooters.
Authorities across the country have issued repeated reminders on the same. Just earlier this week, the Abu Dhabi Police shared a video showing how riding an e-scooter unsafely can risk the motorist's life.
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Penalties are also levied on those who do not follow proper safety instructions while riding their e-scooter.
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Here are 9 safety rules the authority highlighted:
Always wear personal protective equipment, including a helmet, knee pads, and elbow pads.
Use designated bike lanes, ride in the direction of traffic, and stay away from public roads intended for motor vehicles.
Obey speed limits and do not exceed them.
Do not carry any passengers or heavy loads, as this can cause you to lose balance and increase the risk of accidents.
Do not use earbuds while riding to maintain focus and awareness of your surroundings.
Obey traffic signals and road signs, and yield to other road users as required by law.
Avoid using a cell phone, hands-free devices, or any other means that may distract you while riding.
Ensure the electric bike is in good working order before use, especially the brakes, tires, and lights.
Ride cautiously in crowded areas, give way to pedestrians, and avoid dangerous passing maneuvers or stunts.