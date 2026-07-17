Abu Dhabi Police reminds e-scooter users of 9 safety rules

Abu Dhabi Police have issued another reminder to residents on safe riding guidelines for electric bicycles or scooters.

Authorities across the country have issued repeated reminders on the same. Just earlier this week, the Abu Dhabi Police shared a video showing how riding an e-scooter unsafely can risk the motorist's life.

Penalties are also levied on those who do not follow proper safety instructions while riding their e-scooter.

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Here are 9 safety rules the authority highlighted: