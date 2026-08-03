Abu Dhabi pet owners face fines as mandatory registration grace period ends

In February 2025, Abu Dhabi made it mandatory for residents to register their pets. Individual owners were given a one-year grace period to comply, but that window closed on February 3, 2026, meaning fines now apply for unregistered pets.

Why the rule exists and who must register pets

The pet registration system in Abu Dhabi was introduced to help authorities build an accurate database of cats or dogs. According to the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the lack of reliable data made it difficult to plan veterinary services, vaccination programmes and stray animal control measures.

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Registration formed a central database linking every pet to its owner, medical records, and microchip, helping the emirate manage vaccination schedules, reunite lost pets faster, and reduce the stray population over time. Officials describe the wider goal as creating a "Family Space," where every registered pet becomes part of the emirate's broader safety and welfare framework, rather than existing outside any official record.

The rules apply to all cats and dogs in Abu Dhabi. Individual owners were given one year to register their pets, while establishments such as pet shops, shelters and catteries were granted a six-month grace period.

Ownership transfers, whether between two individuals or from an establishment to a private owner, must also be updated on the system, with the new owner taking on responsibility for renewals and ongoing compliance.

How to register pets in Abu Dhabi?

Visit a licensed veterinary clinic with your pet The clinic verifies your pet's microchip, or implants one if it doesn't have one yet The vet performs a basic health check and confirms vaccinations are up to date The vet submits your details through TAMM using your Emirates ID and an active UAE Pass You receive confirmation and an official animal ownership certificate Registration remains free for individual owners

What do you need?

Emirates ID

Active UAE Pass account

Your pet

Vaccination records (if available)

Cost: Free for individual owners

Pets younger than 12 weeks are assigned a personal file number. An ownership certificate is issued once the animal reaches the required age and completes its vaccinations.

What happens if you don't register?

Owners who fail to register their pets face a fine of Dh1,000 per animal.

Separate penalties also apply for animal welfare violations. Abandoning a pet carries a Dh2,000 fine, while neglect or mistreatment can result in fines of up to Dh5,000 under Article 471 of the UAE Penal Code.

Authorities said enforcement is now in effect, with no further grace period announced.