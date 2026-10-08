Abu Dhabi partners with Elon Musk's firm to explore underground transport, tunnels

The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) and The Boring Company will assess solutions that could improve connectivity and infrastructure reliability

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 8 Oct 2026, 4:45 PM
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Abu Dhabi has partnered with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to explore underground transport, utility tunnels and other advanced infrastructure solutions across the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) and The Boring Company will assess solutions that could improve connectivity, infrastructure reliability and sustainable urban development.

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The partnership will also explore Abu Dhabi's potential to become a regional hub for advanced tunnelling and underground infrastructure solutions. 

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The two organisations will draw on international expertise to evaluate project feasibility, delivery and operational models, while supporting the development of local capabilities.

The agreement was signed during the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026) in Abu Dhabi by Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of ADPIC, and Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company.

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