Abu Dhabi: Participate in survey to help develop community facilities

It includes various questions aimed at understanding feedback, opinions regarding ideal facilities near residences, ways to develop surrounding neighbourhoods

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 3:33 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched a new survey to understand the needs of community members, especially with regards to the development of residential areas and public facilities.

The Dream Neighbourhood Survey comes as part of a campaign to engage with the community under the slogan ‘Abu Dhabi: A great place to be’. The campaign marked the start of the next phase of the ‘Livability Strategy’, which is in line with the vision and commitment of Abu Dhabi Government to develop and provide integrated and sustainable neighbourhoods that offer a healthy lifestyle in line with Emirati culture and traditions.

“The DMT aims to revitalise and develop residential areas to meet the community’s needs, diversify transportation options for everyone and develop them, utilise Abu Dhabi’s existing assets to create destinations and experiences for everyone, and plan and maintain an integrated, sustainable, and flexible emirate for all,” Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, said.

“The campaign aims to encourage a culture of diversity and engage the various segments of Abu Dhabi society in the development process by studying the needs and opinions of everyone and taking them into account in the decision-making process related to the design and development of community facilities for residential neighbourhoods,” Al Shorafa noted.

The outreach campaign focuses on collaboration with the public and private sectors, utilising social media platforms, conducting workshops with diverse groups of individuals, and conducting innovative surveys that encourage engagement with all residents of Abu Dhabi.

“It also aims to build digital platforms that enable community members to access information related to the progress of development projects and enable them to provide their opinions and suggestions, in addition to building partnerships with local community institutions, schools, and universities to integrate the population, especially the youth, into efforts related to the development of community and recreational facilities,” Al Shorafa underlined.

The survey includes various questions aimed at understanding the community’s feedback and opinions regarding ideal community facilities near their residences and ways to develop the surrounding residential neighbourhoods.

“By building new parks and providing advanced infrastructure facilities, we aim to build sustainable and interconnected communities, meet the needs and aspirations of the emirate's residents, and enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi,” Al Shorafa added.

Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director-General of Operational Affairs at DMT, said: “By listening to people’s voices and understanding their requirements, we will be able to adopt strategic initiatives that enhance the quality of life and develop residential areas that meet their various needs. Therefore, we invite everyone to participate in this campaign, as their opinions are valuable and will contribute to shaping the future of sustainable development in the emirate.”

To participate in the survey, visit: dreamneighbourhood.dmt.gov.ae

