Abu Dhabi announces partial road closure for 10 days in October

Motorists are requested to use alternative routes for the period

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 7:47 PM

UAE doubles customs duty on steel until October 2026

Sharjah Police arrest gang for scamming vehicle sellers

UAE closely monitoring Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, calls for de-escalation

Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed for 10 days due to roadworks.

From Friday, October 10 To Monday, October 20, motorists in the Capital will have to use alternative routes to get to their destinations, authorities announced.

The three left lanes towards the Corniche will be closed from 10pm on Friday, October 10 to 10pm on Tuesday, October 14.

The two right lanes towards the Corniche will be closed from 10pm on Tuesday, October 14 to 10pm on Monday, October 20.

Authorities have highlighted alternative routes motorists can use, including through Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street.