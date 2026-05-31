AC and greenery: Abu Dhabi parks you can walk in despite summer heat

Walking outdoors in Abu Dhabi has long been a question of seasons. From May to October, the temperature pushes most outdoor activity into the early morning or after sunset.

A new generation of cooled walkways inside the city's parks is changing that calculation, letting residents move through greenery in the open air, even at the peak of summer.

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The latest addition is Khalidiyah Park, after a comprehensive redevelopment of the 62,000sqm site. At the heart of the redesign is a 660-metre enclosed cooled walkway that threads between the park's play areas, sports courts and quiet gardens, with rest spots placed along the way.

For longtime residents of one of Abu Dhabi's oldest neighbourhood parks, evening walks under the trees are now possible in any month of the year.

A larger park, the new King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Park in Al Mushrif, features a cooled walkway of roughly 700 metres. The site is anchored by more than 1,100 mature Ghaf trees, scenic trails, a cycle path and a pump track, along with yoga decks, children's play areas and dedicated fitness zones for senior citizens and People of Determination. A central café with a cooled outdoor terrace overlooks the tree canopy.

The first cooled outdoor corridor in Abu Dhabi remains the 70-metre pilot opened by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Al Mamoura in late 2024. Designed to maintain a steady 24°C all year, it runs alongside a row of cafés and offices in the Al Nahyan area, and was built as a testing ground before the concept was scaled up into the city's parks.

For families and residents looking for ways to stay active outdoors during summer, the three sites offer a real alternative to mall walking, with shaded greenery and air conditioning combined in the same route.