Abu Dhabi Municipality sets Dh1,000 fee for car park shades; how to apply

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has set fees and technical standards for installing car park shades outside the boundaries of residential plots, as part of a field awareness campaign targeting landowners and property owners in both private residential areas and public housing areas.

Permit applications need to be submitted online through the "TAMM" platform using UAE Pass digital identity, via the Housing and Construction section, selecting the service "Issuing a Permit to Install Car Park Shades Outside the Boundary of a Residential Plot," along with a site plan and the required documents.

The Municipality set the new permit fee at Dh1,000 and the annual renewal fee at Dh200. If a plot owner already holds the final, fully approved permit for the broader 'Regulation of Works Outside the Boundary of the Residential Plot' service, which covers other structures/works outside the plot boundary, they will be exempt from paying the separate shade fee, since it's already covered under that existing permit.

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Shade design requirements

The Municipality said the standards, set by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, include:

A single shade must not exceed 3 by 6 metres, enough for one car.

Its lowest point must be at least 2.5 metres above the pavement, and the highest point must not exceed 4.5 metres.

Light, pale colours matching the villa or house frontage are required.

Materials such as zinc sheeting, worn fabric or untreated wood are not permitted.

Shades must not obstruct pedestrian or vehicle movement, or block drivers' visibility at bends and junctions.

Clear access must be maintained for civil defence vehicles and underground service lines.

Under the standards, owners must remove a shade immediately and at their own expense if asked to do so by the Municipality, and shades may not be rented out or used for any purpose other than parking for residents.

The campaign, held under the slogan "Our Home Is Our Responsibility," is part of the Municipality's ongoing efforts to raise community awareness of regulatory requirements and balance residents' needs with safety and design standards.