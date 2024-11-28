Abu Dhabi park closed for 3 days due to UAE National Day preparations

Abu Dhabi municipality announced the temporary closure of Khalifa Square.

In a notice on Thursday, the authority said the location will be temporarily closed on 28, 29 and 30 December.

The closure is part of the preparations to set up the square for the 53rd National Day celebrations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abu Dhabi will also be hosting a range of activities including fireworks at several locations across the city during the festive period.

Now called Eid Al Etihad, UAE National Day marks the unification of seven emirates on December 2, 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official ceremony for this year's Eid Al Etihad — a grand annual event that usually brings the country's Rulers and leaders together — will be held in Al Ain city.

ALSO READ: