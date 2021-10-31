Abu Dhabi park hosts free photography session for children

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain withdraw Beirut envoys in wake of minister's controversial comments
UAE11 hours ago
The Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi is hosting a free creative photography class at for children between 10 to 15 years.
The park has collaborated with Fine Arts and professional landscape photographer Anthony Lamb for the sessions. This is line with the park’s ethos of education through recreation.
The two-hour session will take place on November 6, between 3pm and 5pm and will introduce participants to different types of photography equipment available in addition to how they are used.
The young participants will learn about basic methods of approach – framing, shooting high and low, close and far and how to search and spot a good photograph. Then as a group, they will explore the park looking for suitable subjects and Anthony will be on hand to support each of the students capture the best opportunities.
Anthony Lamb is an International Award-Winning Fine Art Photographer based in London and Dubai. He has over 40 international photography awards, and his work has appeared internationally in exhibitions, galleries, magazines, interior decor stores and his fine art limited edition prints are collected globally. He’s an experienced teacher of in-field landscape photography workshops, conducting group and 1-2-1 workshops as well as providing online learning programs offering portfolio reviews and processing tutorials.
The session is free and open to a total of 10 juniors and all what is needed is a camera phone or digital camera. Those interested must register before November 4.
To register, visit: https://www.anthonylambphotography.com/workshops
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain withdraw Beirut envoys in wake of minister's controversial comments
UAE11 hours ago
The 2021 fair leverages technology to ensure enhanced visitor experience
UAE19 hours ago
We will be going live from 9.10 to 9.15
UAE22 hours ago
The decision comes days after comments made by Lebanon's information minister against Saudi Arabia
UAE1 day ago
Both parties will provide opportunities that offer cost-effective and modular satellite platforms to host multi-purpose payloads.
UAE1 day ago
Topics included innovation, strategic agility, art and data-driven decision-making
UAE1 day ago
Platform can be used to rent light and heavy vehicles, motorbikes, buses
UAE1 day ago
The force plans to establish a Security Analysis and Forecasting Centre
UAE1 day ago