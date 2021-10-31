Abu Dhabi park hosts free photography session for children

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 5:20 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 5:59 PM

The Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi is hosting a free creative photography class at for children between 10 to 15 years.

The park has collaborated with Fine Arts and professional landscape photographer Anthony Lamb for the sessions. This is line with the park’s ethos of education through recreation.

The two-hour session will take place on November 6, between 3pm and 5pm and will introduce participants to different types of photography equipment available in addition to how they are used.

The young participants will learn about basic methods of approach – framing, shooting high and low, close and far and how to search and spot a good photograph. Then as a group, they will explore the park looking for suitable subjects and Anthony will be on hand to support each of the students capture the best opportunities.

Anthony Lamb is an International Award-Winning Fine Art Photographer based in London and Dubai. He has over 40 international photography awards, and his work has appeared internationally in exhibitions, galleries, magazines, interior decor stores and his fine art limited edition prints are collected globally. He’s an experienced teacher of in-field landscape photography workshops, conducting group and 1-2-1 workshops as well as providing online learning programs offering portfolio reviews and processing tutorials.

The session is free and open to a total of 10 juniors and all what is needed is a camera phone or digital camera. Those interested must register before November 4.

To register, visit: https://www.anthonylambphotography.com/workshops