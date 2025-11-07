UAE: Paid parking system introduced in Abu Dhabi's Al Shahamah, says Q Mobility

A paid parking system will be activated in Abu Dhabi's area of Al Shahamah, Q Mobility announced, effective today, November 7.

The step, which is under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre of the emirate's Department of Municipalities and Transport, aims to increase the efficiency of parking space usage.

The new parking system covers both New and Old Al Shahamah. A total of 3,704 paid parking spaces will be activated, including 40 spaces designated for People of Determination. Users can easily pay for parking through digital channels, such as the Darb and TAMM applications.

Parking in the newly announced area was set at a fee of Dh2 an hour for standard parking spaces.

In a statement, Q Mobility highlighted that the Al Shahamah has been experiencing rapid urban and service growth, with the development of numerous schools, malls, and community facilities.

"This growing activity has made it an increasingly popular destination for both residents and visitors, which has led to increased traffic and road congestion, affecting the smooth access of vehicles to residential and commercial buildings," it added.