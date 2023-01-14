Abu Dhabi: Paid internship, free reusable bottles for students as company launches environment drive

The initiative also promotes a 10-point action plan on saving energy, from walking cycling or taking public transport to eating more vegetables

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 5:16 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 5:18 PM

Supporting the government’s ban on single-use plastic and the UAE ‘Net Zero by 2050’ strategy, a private sector company has partnered with five local universities to offer students reusable water bottles, training in energy conservation, and a paid internship.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered German Gulf Engineering Consultants — as part of its ‘Energy Voices 2023’ campaign — entered into a cooperation agreement with public institutions like the UAE University and Zayed University, among others.

“The government is promoting the PPP (public-private partnership) model and expecting proactive steps from the private players. Also, this is an important year for the UAE as the host of COP28. Collective action is required to address the global climate crisis. So, we are taking a few steps to support the government,” said Sunilan MB, managing director, German Gulf Engineering Consultants.

The company will provide around 1,000 refillable water bottles to stress on the importance of sustainability for a carbon-neutral future. There will be a 10-day training programme with focus on effective energy management and audit, and energy-efficient tools for buildings. Also, paid internships will be provided to Emirati nationals.

Dr Saud Muhammed AlMarzooqi, acting associate professor for students Affairs at the UAE University, praised the campaign.

“Winning the hosting rights for the global climate summit COP28 adds yet another positive angle to the strategic goal of the internship and energy training programme for Emirati nationals. The programme perfectly fits into the UAE’s youth participation in climate change, energy saving measures, and focus on renewables,” Dr AlMarzooqi said.

ALSO READ:

Sunilan noted that a paid internship will be provided to 50 Emirati students from five universities along with the training in energy conservation.

“Certificates of accomplishment will be issued to students at a grand award ceremony at the completion of the programme.”

Sunilan underlined that all participants of the campaign will commit themselves to using refillable water bottles and avoiding single-use plastics.

“Our programme will also include promoting a 10-point action on saving energy across themes such as save energy at home, walk, bike, or take public transport, eat more vegetables, control travel urge, stop food wastage, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle, shift from conventional to renewable energy, support eco-friendly products, go electric and promote planet-friendliness,” he said, adding that these steps will also promote the UN Sustainable Development Goals 3 – ‘Good Health and Wellbeing’ – and contribute in its own way to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 target.

Additionally, the company is planning a large-scale programme to plant mangrove saplings, which will involve students, communities, establishments and government entities. Other activities promoting energy efficiency include webinars, essay and short film competitions, a ‘Greenathon’ cycle marathon, among others.

“The campaign and other initiatives fit into the context of the COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE at the Dubai Expo City.”

ALSO READ: