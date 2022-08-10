He unfurled UAE, India flags at the peak
Individually-sponsored residents who were fined between October 24, 2021, and November 11, 2021 can get their money refunded, health authorities reminded on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) said in a tweet that individuals can contact their insurers for the refund, which will be given after deducting a Dh100 grievance fee from the refunded amount.
Earlier, the DoH extended the late fee exemption period to January 2, 2022, by which time individually-sponsored persons must enrol in or renew their health insurance schemes.
After this date, those who don’t get a health cover face a fine of Dh300 per month, in addition to any penalties accrued prior to the exemption.
The exemption applies to individuals who are self-sponsored. These include domestic workers, dependents and parents.
