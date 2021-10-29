Abu Dhabi: Oxygen cylinders explode near Yas Island

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince welcomes Kazakhstan's first president
Oxygen tanks exploded at a fish farm off the coast of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, police said.
There were no deaths or injuries. The incident happened 7km from Yas Island.
Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams carried out comprehensive inspections on the site.
The farm area has been completely secured.
