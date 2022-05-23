Abu Dhabi: Over 101K tonnes of waste collected during Ramadan and Eid

Tadweer has worked throughout Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr to enhance public sanitation services

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 8:42 PM

Over 101,570 tonnes of municipal solid waste were collected in Abu Dhabi during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, authorities have announced.

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) said it collected waste as part of its integrated action plan implemented during this period.

The plan involved concentrated awareness campaigns which align with the Centre’s commitment to providing services in accordance with the highest standards and maintaining a healthy and safe environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said: “The results achieved during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr reflect the centre’s commitment to creating a safe, healthy and sustainable environment for the Abu Dhabi community.

“Our efforts during this time involved ensuring the cleanliness of public facilities and sites for activities and celebrations, and coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide municipal solid waste collection, sanitation, and pest control services that align with Tadweer’s vision for achieving a sustainable system for waste management and pest control in Abu Dhabi.

In terms of municipal solid waste collection and transport services, Tadweer has worked throughout Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr to enhance public sanitation services, including manual and automatic waste collection, sweeping services and public slaughterhouse waste disposal. This was achieved by increasing the number of sanitation workers, containers, cleaning equipment and waste transport vehicles across the emirate to provide municipal and solid waste collection and transport services, as well as public sanitation services.

A total 90,620 tonnes was collected at a daily rate of 3,000 tonnes during Ramadan, in addition to 10,950 tonnes of waste collected during Eid Al Fitr. This marks an increase of 4.17 per cent compared to normal days and an increase of 2.53 per cent compared to last year.

Tadweer’s work plan involved increasing the services for emptying waste containers during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. Around 162,000 containers for collecting waste of all sizes were emptied on daily basis. In addition, pest control services and sanitisation campaigns were carried out continuously, as well as campaigns to monitor stray animals in all areas of Abu Dhabi.

Tadweer assigned 260 specialists, 255 containers, and 55 vehicles during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr to ensure the availability of waste collection and transport services, as well as sanitation services.

