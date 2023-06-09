Abu Dhabi: Over 100 women take part in relay walkathon to spread awareness about yoga, fitness

It comes as part of a series of events planned to be held in the run up to International Yoga Day set to be observed on June 21

More than 100 women took part in a 4km relay walkathon to promote yoga, fitness, encourage healthy living and raise awareness about the importance of regular physical activity in Abu Dhabi.

The walkathon challenge was organised by Science India Forum and Musaffah Art Society along with its Bani Yas chapter. It comes as part of a series of events planned to be held in the run up of International Yoga Day set to be observed on June 21.

For the walkathon challenge, the participants were split into six teams and saw exciting contests as the relay progressed, the organisers said.

Next up, a weight loss challenge and a painting competition for children will be held at Ahalia Hospital, followed by a large-scale event at Bright Riders School on June 17, ahead of International Yoga Day.

Radhika Movvar, clinical dietitian at Ahalia Hospital in Musaffah, who flagged off the walkathon, noted that such events were effective means to create awareness among community members about health issues.

“I am very happy to be a part of it. Healthy and balanced diet along with physical activity helps in overall physical and mental wellbeing. Incorporating 30 minutes of walking in daily routine gives a lot of health benefits by improving heart’s health, weight loss, good sleep and many more. Let this International Yoga Day bring a lot of health benefits for everyone’s lives,” Movvar said.

Both Science India Forum and Musaffah Art Society have been conducting regular community events, including those involving students among other social works.

