Abu Dhabi: Over 1 million tons of products recycled from waste in first half of 2022

This comes in line with the aim of the emirate to convert waste into environment-friendly items that contribute to the local economy

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 5:25 PM

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) said it has produced more than 1 million tons of products recycled from waste materials collected in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the first half of 2022.

This comes in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to promote sound waste management and recycling, and its aim to convert waste into environment-friendly products that contribute to the local economy.

During the first half of 2022, the centre successfully produced around 14,000 tons of fertiliser, including plant, animal, mixed, and poultry manure, resulting from recycling green and animal waste. This is in addition to producing more than 1 million tons of various sized gravel by recycling demolition and construction waste, and producing around 26,000 tons of rubber products resulting from recycling tires – all as part of the centre's efforts to achieve sustainability.

Eng Abdul Mohsin Al Katheeri, Director of Projects and Facilities at Tadweer, said: “Since its establishment, the centre has adopted a comprehensive approach to achieving environmental sustainability by developing an integrated plan for waste management and recycling.

This commitment is supported by many programs and initiatives that aim to deal with all types of waste, reduce its amount, reuse it, and encourage the community and organisations to use recycled materials – all while taking advantage of the capabilities and advantages that Abu Dhabi enjoys that make it a thriving hub for innovative sustainability solutions.”

“The centre will continue its efforts to enhance the integrated waste management system of the emirate and adopt the best solutions and the latest technologies for waste management, as part of our aim to convert waste into products that can be used in various sectors. This will empower us to realise the UAE’s ambitions to achieve a circular economy,” he added.

Tadweer distributes containers and provides collection and transportation services for waste of various shapes and sizes throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This includes residential areas, commercial and industrial areas, roads and streets, parks, mosques, government departments, health and education centres, construction sites, government sanctioned slaughterhouses, public markets, farms, and estates, with the waste being transported to specialised facilities for processing and recycling.

The centre recycled products amounting to 23 per cent of the total waste collected in the specialised facilities during the first half of 2022.

As part of Tadweer's efforts to recycle and treat waste, recycled gravel was used in vital national projects such as road pavements, and different rubber products were used as safety floors and rubber tiles for sidewalks in several sectors, including the public sector, the sports sector, the education sector, and landscaping.

