Abu Dhabi orders restaurant in Mussafah, M17 to close over food safety violations

According to Adafsa, the restaurant failed to take effective corrective measures despite repeated violations

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Apr 2026, 9:49 PM
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The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of Mohammad Delwar Hossain restaurant after identifying serious food safety violations that pose a risk to public health.

The eatery, located in Mussafah’s M17 area and operating under commercial licence number (CN 4216320), was found to be in breach of Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the emirate.

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According to Adafsa, the decision was based on findings from a food control report, which highlighted repeated violations and the restaurant’s failure to take effective corrective measures. Authorities said the order to close was given based on continued non-compliance, which prompted immediate action to protect consumers.

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This is the sixth such closure ordered by the Adafsa in April 2026 alone.

Adafsa stressed that such measures are part of its ongoing efforts to ensure food establishments adhere to strict hygiene and safety standards across the emirate.

It reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and urged all food businesses to comply fully with regulations, warning that strict action will be taken against those who fail to meet required standards.

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