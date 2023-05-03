Abu Dhabi: Oracle, Injazat to boost cloud adoption across UAE’s public sector

From unbeatable meal deals to amazing dishes and exciting masterclasses, there is plenty going on for residents during the event
US tech giant Oracle and Abu Dhabi-based digital transformation company Injazat have entered into a partnership agreement to accelerate cloud adoption and innovation across the federal government and Abu Dhabi’s local government entities.
Following the agreement, a dedicated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region will be created within Injazat’s data centres to provide the local entities access to Oracle cloud applications and infrastructure services in compliance with the highest regulatory requirements.
The partnership was inked during the Oracle CloudWorld Tour Abu Dhabi, which is held by Oracle in association with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development, and the UAE Cybersecurity Council.
“In today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, embracing partnerships with leading global technology providers, and enabling their localisation have become a key priority for businesses and governments,” said Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman, Injazat.
“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to meeting this need while continuing to spearhead innovation in digital transformation for the UAE government,” Al Mansoori noted.
Ussama Dahabiyeh, CEO, Injazat, said the partnership reaffirms the company’s role as a key national digital transformation player through its comprehensive offerings including multi-cloud, system integration, platform development, cybersecurity, and venture expertise.
“We are proud to partner with Oracle to develop Injazat’s Dedicated Region to provide customers with key Oracle services they have depended on for years, now enhanced through a cloud platform that abides by local laws and regulations.”
Nick Redshaw, senior vice president, cloud technology, and UAE country leader, Oracle, noted the US firm is fully committed to helping Abu Dhabi and the UAE achieve development goals by leveraging the latest cloud-powered digital technologies.
“After establishing two public cloud regions in the UAE in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we now want to explore a collaboration with Injazat to help its customers gain access to the most flexible and innovative cloud solutions that meet the most demanding data residency requirements.
We will be collaborating with Injazat to establish a Center of Excellence that should elevate the service level and focus on innovation that will unlock substantial growth potential across the region,” Redshaw said.
Also, Oracle and the UAE Cyber Security Council signed a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation in cybersecurity.
The pact will see a joint effort to help strengthen the UAE’s cyber security framework by exchanging information on IT security risks, providing updates on latest cybersecurity technology solutions, sharing educational material, and conducting continuous training on cybersecurity related topics across all sectors.
“The UAE is at the forefront of creating a state of the art and secure digital infrastructure to help drive the country's digital economy growth,” said Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head, UAE’s Cyber Security Council.
Al-Kuwaiti, managing director of the National Data Centre under the Supreme Council for National Security, underlined that the agreement is a key milestone on the journey to strengthen the UAE's cybersecurity preparedness.
“This collaboration will help us explore global best practices, promote joint development of innovative solutions, and effectively train our executives on key cybersecurity developments,” he said.
Redshaw added that Oracle will work with the UAE Cyber Security Council to help the country build a modern, secure, and agile IT infrastructure that is geared to responding to evolving cyber threats.
ALSO READ:
From unbeatable meal deals to amazing dishes and exciting masterclasses, there is plenty going on for residents during the event
The country's main labour unions on Tuesday called for another round of nationwide demonstrations and strikes on June 6
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wishes the team further success and commends their winning performance in the final match
The Dubai Crown Prince captures and shares Japanese capital's street life and culture
The new app will combine fintech, e-commerce, GP and communications
Madan Gowri's case is not the first time authorities have helped visitors and residents in the country retrieve misplaced belongings, even missing children
The actor has been announced as the emirate's newest ambassador in a two-year partnership
The Emirates has now evacuated 390 individuals from Port Sudan