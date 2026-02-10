One-year-old beats rare blood cancer after father’s bone marrow donation

A one-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare and aggressive blood cancer in infancy is recovering after a complex bone marrow transplant in Abu Dhabi, with doctors hopeful he will be discharged soon.

Arham was just four to five months old when he was found to have infantile B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), a high-risk form of the disease associated with a serious genetic mutation. After receiving chemotherapy at another hospital and achieving remission, he was referred to Yas Clinic - Khalifa City for a transplant, a crucial next step to prevent relapse.

No matched sibling donor was available. Tests showed both parents were half-matches, and after evaluation the team decided to proceed with the father as donor. The transplant was carried out around six weeks ago.

Following close multidisciplinary monitoring, Arham has shown steady improvement and is now recovering well, with discharge expected in the near future.

“Arham’s case reflects both the complexity and the promise of innovative bone marrow transplant care,” said Dr Mansi Sachdev, Pediatric Hematologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist at Yas Clinic. “Despite facing serious complications, his recovery reminds us why advanced medicine, vigilance, and perseverance matter. What stands out just as much as the science is the incredible strength of his parents.”

Hospital staff said the child’s treatment period was marked by intense parental commitment. With infection-control restrictions allowing only one parent to stay, his mother remained constantly at his side through long days and nights, while his father supported the process while also serving as donor.

Commenting on the case, Dr Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic – Khalifa City, said, “This successful matched unrelated donor bone marrow transplant in a child reflects our team’s clinical excellence and unwavering commitment to delivering advanced, lifesaving care. It marks a significant milestone in expanding complex pediatric transplant services while maintaining the highest standards of safety and outcomes.”

The procedure was conducted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre which runs the national transplant programme.

Doctors note that recovery after such procedures is long and requires careful follow-up, but say the child’s progress so far is encouraging for the family and the care team.