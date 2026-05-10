Abu Dhabi’s oldest tree: Pearl divers once used Sidra as landmark to get home

A 143-year-old Sidra tree quietly tucked inside Al Bateen Park is officially the oldest and largest perennial tree in Abu Dhabi, recognised and protected by the municipality as a living piece of the capital's natural heritage.

Planted in 1882, long before oil, before the federation, before Abu Dhabi became a city, the tree is locally known as "Al Jaththa" and sits along King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has paid close attention to the tree for years, surrounding it with a protective barrier and installing informational signage nearby that introduces visitors to its historical value and the year it was planted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

A specialised team monitors the tree's condition on a regular basis and carries out light pruning to preserve its natural shape while protecting its ageing branches from breaking under their own weight.

The Sidra (Ziziphus spina-christi) is one of the UAE's most resilient native species. It survives on minimal water, tolerates saline soils, and produces shade and fruit in conditions where most plants fail, qualities that have allowed this particular tree to witness Abu Dhabi's transformation from a coastal village into a global capital.

Heritage researchers say returning pearl divers once used the tree as a landmark to find their way home, in an era when Abu Dhabi was read by its trees long before it was read by its buildings.

The UAE is home to a wide variety of native wild plant species that have adapted to the desert climate over generations, and preserving heritage trees forms part of this natural ecosystem that shapes the memory and green identity of the place.

The visitor experience isn't limited to the tree itself. Al Bateen Park also offers walking and cycling paths, green spaces, and shaded benches, making it a welcoming open-air destination in the heart of the capital.