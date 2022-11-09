Abu Dhabi officials register as organ donors, encourage community to sign up for life-saving drive

This comes in support of a national programme encouraging members of the community to follow suit, and learn about the importance of organ donation

Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 4:26 PM

Officials from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), led by Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the DoH, along with members from the management team, were all registered as organ donors in support of 'Hayat' – National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation.

The registration took place on the sidelines of the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation hosted by Abu Dhabi from November 7-9 – and also as part of the ‘Abu Dhabi Community Campaign.’

The team members who pledged their organs for donation post mortem include:

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the DoH

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, the Executive Director of the Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector

Dr. Saleh Al-Ali, the Executive Director of the Emergency Preparedness & Response Centre

Ali Al Khoori, the Executive Director of the Finance Sector

Dr. Mariam Al Mazrouei, the Executive Director of Healthcare Payers Sector

Dr. Huda Almuaini, the Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector

and Hind Al Zaabi, the Executive Director of the Healthcare Facilities Sector.

The officials came forward to register for the ‘Hayat’ programme in order to encourage community members to do the same and donate their organs and tissues – thus helping to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure.

'Hayat' has been designed in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the United Arab Emirates and the region.

The Abu Dhabi community campaign further focuses on encouraging members of society to take part in donation, and has thus far has been highly successful, showcasing the experience and capabilities of the emirate in the areas of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

The programme also aims to continue raising awareness among the community regarding the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, thereby avoiding the chance of developing lifestyle-related diseases leading to organ failure, and thus reducing the need for transplantation.

The adoption of a healthy lifestyle includes regular physical activity and having a healthy diet to keep chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and other health problems at bay.

The programme invites community members to learn about the importance of organ donation, and register on the official website to become a donor post-mortem.