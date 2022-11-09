Abu Dhabi officials register as organ donors, encourage community to sign up for life-saving drive

The country has over 40 multidisciplinary free zones, and both expatriates and foreign investors are allowed to have full ownership of companies
Officials from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), led by Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the DoH, along with members from the management team, were all registered as organ donors in support of 'Hayat' – National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation.
The registration took place on the sidelines of the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation hosted by Abu Dhabi from November 7-9 – and also as part of the ‘Abu Dhabi Community Campaign.’
The team members who pledged their organs for donation post mortem include:
The officials came forward to register for the ‘Hayat’ programme in order to encourage community members to do the same and donate their organs and tissues – thus helping to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure.
'Hayat' has been designed in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the United Arab Emirates and the region.
The Abu Dhabi community campaign further focuses on encouraging members of society to take part in donation, and has thus far has been highly successful, showcasing the experience and capabilities of the emirate in the areas of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.
The programme also aims to continue raising awareness among the community regarding the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, thereby avoiding the chance of developing lifestyle-related diseases leading to organ failure, and thus reducing the need for transplantation.
The adoption of a healthy lifestyle includes regular physical activity and having a healthy diet to keep chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and other health problems at bay.
The programme invites community members to learn about the importance of organ donation, and register on the official website to become a donor post-mortem.
