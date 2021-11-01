Abu Dhabi: Now, register vehicles at car dealers, agencies

Fitness enthusiasts can perform asanas at Ain Dubai every day until November 5.
UAE21 hours ago
Vehicle buyers in the capital can now register their cars directly when they purchase new vehicles at car dealers and agencies.
Abu Dhabi Police has launched the ‘direct registration initiative’ which allows 14 car dealers or agencies to provide direct vehicle licensing and registration services for new vehicles at their premises.
Colonel Muhammad Al Buraik Al Amri, director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate at the Police’s Central Operations Sector said the initiative is in line with efforts by Abu Dhabi Police to adopt innovative and proactive services to the community.
Al Amri stressed on the importance of developing effective partnerships among the public and private sector to provide distinguished and quality services to achieve customer satisfaction.
Fitness enthusiasts can perform asanas at Ain Dubai every day until November 5.
UAE21 hours ago
Move reflects leadership’s commitment to further cement Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most important financial hubs
UAE22 hours ago
The The two-hour session will take place on November 6, between 3pm and 5pm.
UAE23 hours ago
A total of 1,726 Emiratis will benefit from the project
UAE1 day ago
Event aims to encourage Dubai residents and visitors to use public transport
UAE1 day ago
Aims to make applications for long term visa more accessible from both inside and outside the emirates
UAE1 day ago
Activities aim to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles, including healthy food, physical activity
UAE1 day ago
Move is in appreciation of their efforts to protect society
UAE1 day ago