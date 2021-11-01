Abu Dhabi: Now, register vehicles at car dealers, agencies

Authorities allows licensing and registration services for new vehicles at car dealers or agency premises.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 3:47 PM

Vehicle buyers in the capital can now register their cars directly when they purchase new vehicles at car dealers and agencies.

Abu Dhabi Police has launched the ‘direct registration initiative’ which allows 14 car dealers or agencies to provide direct vehicle licensing and registration services for new vehicles at their premises.

Colonel Muhammad Al Buraik Al Amri, director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate at the Police’s Central Operations Sector said the initiative is in line with efforts by Abu Dhabi Police to adopt innovative and proactive services to the community.

Al Amri stressed on the importance of developing effective partnerships among the public and private sector to provide distinguished and quality services to achieve customer satisfaction.