Abu Dhabi: Now, catch 46,000 creatures at National Aquarium for just Dh77

The special offer provides residents with an opportunity to experience the aquarium's amazing marine life, and deepen their understanding of the ocean and its inhabitants

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 3:36 PM

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi is offering a 30-per cent summer discount on entry tickets for a limited period.

For just Dh77, residents can see more than 46,000 aquatic creatures and other animals in one of the main attractions at Al Qana – Abu Dhabi's vibrant waterfront destination. At the aquarium, spread across 10 zones, visitors can expect to see more than 330 species of marine life, including sharks, rays and turtles. These creatures are cared for by a team of 80 sea-life experts and specialists.

The special offer valid until June 22 provides residents with an opportunity to experience the aquarium's amazing marine life, and deepen their understanding of the ocean and its inhabitants.

“We are delighted to offer this limited discount to UAE residents, giving them the opportunity to discover the wonders of the ocean while learning about its delicate ecosystem,” said Paul Hamilton, general manager, The National Aquarium.

Visitors will have a wide variety of interactive experiences at one of the largest aquariums in the region. Also, there is Bella and Rio’s interactive playground located in the Flooded Forest area for children to learn and discover fun and exciting facts about animals and the rainforest through various exciting games.

“We want to encourage families to experience the aquarium's enlightening journey to broaden their understanding of marine habitats and learn ways to contribute to their conservation,” Hamilton noted.

Additionally, visitors can visit the National Geographic’s Pristine Seas exhibition, which highlights the importance of marine protected areas as a mechanism for protecting and restoring the world's oceans.

“By combining the aquarium's journey with National Geographic exhibits and our edutainment programmes, we hope to inspire our visitors to become stewards of ocean preservation as well as enjoy fun-filled family time,” Hamilton added.

Separately, the aquarium has partnered with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) to create Abu Dhabi’s first wildlife rescue programme. It has also launched the junior marine biologist programme, specifically targeting children aged 5 to 15. The aquarium aims to support the UAE’s efforts to preserve its heritage and build a more sustainable future through life experiences and community engagement.

The limited period offer on tickets is till June 22 (10am to 10pm) and can be bought by visiting https://thenationalaquarium.ae/

