Hans Zimmer to Tarkan: Artists, festivals taking over Abu Dhabi this November

Abu Dhabi's November calendar is packed with art fairs, heritage festivals, ballet and major concerts, headlined by the debut of Frieze in the UAE capital and performances by Hans Zimmer, Tarkan and Angham at Etihad Arena.

The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, running from October 23, 2026 to February 15, 2027, opens in Al Ain Region before expanding to Abu Dhabi on November 15, placing new public art commissions across the emirate.

Frieze Abu Dhabi makes its debut at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 19 to 22 November, marking the capital’s entry into Frieze's global fair circuit. Running alongside it, NOMAD Abu Dhabi brings an international collectible design fair to Terminal 1 of the Old Abu Dhabi Airport from 18 to 22 November, featuring galleries from across the world.

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The Al Ain Book Festival runs from November 17 to 23, with author talks, poetry evenings, cooking shows and musical performances across the city.

The Traditional Handicrafts Festival, which opened on October 23, continues until November 11, celebrating Emirati craft traditions through live demonstrations and a cultural market.

The Maritime Heritage Festival returns to the Corniche from November 20 to 29 for its fifth edition, reviving Abu Dhabi's pearling and seafaring traditions through artisan demonstrations, storytelling and performances.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is also on in Abu Dhabi this month, running from October 30 to March 14, 2027. The annual festival returned to Al Wathba with 136 days of cultural performances, international pavilions, fireworks shows and new entertainment for the whole family.

Music and performance

Comedian Mo Amer opens the month at Etihad Arena on November 6 with his new stand-up show.

Hans Zimmer brings his ‘The Next Level’ tour to Etihad Arena on November 13 as part of the 23rd Abu Dhabi Festival, performing film scores from ‘The Lion King’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Dune: Part One’ with a 19-piece band.

American Ballet Theatre performs at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on November 21, with a programme including Frederick Ashton’s ‘Birthday Offering’, a new commission by Jiří Kylián, and Natalia Makarova’s staging of ‘Paquita’.

Turkish pop star Tarkan will perform at Etihad Arena on November 27, while Egyptian singer Angham will take over Space42 Arena on November 29.

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra closes the month at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on November 29 with an opera gala marking the 125th anniversary of Verdi’s passing, featuring soprano Maria Agresta and tenor Giorgio Berrugi.

For foodies

Taste of Abu Dhabi takes place at Yas Gateway Park North from 13 to 15 November, with restaurant tastings, live cooking sessions and family activities.

The MOTN Festival runs from November 27 to December 2 at Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra Region and Al Jahili Park in Al Ain, returning for its 10th anniversary edition under the theme ‘World of Wonder’.