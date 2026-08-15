Abu Dhabi issues new resolution to protect species, habitats

A new resolution in Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the protection of species and habitats, conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainability.

The resolution focuses on effective measures to protect and conserve ecosystems in a way that achieves a balance between environmental protection and sustainable development.

The resolution, issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), comes as part of efforts to enhance the protection of biodiversity and safeguard native species and their natural habitats, contributing to the sustainability of ecosystems for future generations.

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The resolution establishes an integrated framework for protecting terrestrial and marine species and their habitats, through habitat sustainability, areas for the protection and conservation of biodiversity, and the restoration and rehabilitation of degraded habitats and affected species in the emirate.

Its provisions apply to all terrestrial and marine habitats, including areas designated for the protection and conservation of important biodiversity outside protected areas, and to all native and migratory species in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as per the lists approved by EAD. Invasive and non-native species are excluded from its provisions.

The resolution also includes a set of requirements and procedures related to the protection of species and habitats, including the regulation of certain related activities and the definition of the environmental requirements needed to reduce negative impacts on biodiversity.

Resolution No. (2) of 2026 forms part of the framework of environmental legislation and regulations that the agency continues to develop, in line with Abu Dhabi's strategic directions in protecting nature, restoring ecosystems and conserving biodiversity.

EAD has also called on all members of the community, as well as government and private entities, to cooperate and comply with the controls and procedures set out in the resolution, and to contribute to protecting nature and conserving biodiversity.