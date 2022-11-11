Abu Dhabi: New rare artworks, cultural shows as Louvre turns 5

The museum has attracted more than 3.2 million visitors in 5 years

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 6:39 PM

Louvre Abu Dhabi has welcomed more than 3.2 million since its official opening to the public five years back on November 11, 2017, the museum said in a statement.

Created by an agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and came up on Saadiyat Island. In just five years, it has established itself as a leading global cultural institution, and has become one of Abu Dhabi’s favourite destinations, attracting both the local community and international visitors.

The museum will celebrate its fifth anniversary under the theme ‘The Grand Story Continues’ with a line-up of new artworks, cultural events, educational activities and entertainment.

“Louvre Abu Dhabi’s fifth anniversary milestone marks the museum’s contribution to the cultural transformation of the emirate, enriching lives by making cultural connections and curating the story of our shared humanity. Louvre Abu Dhabi occupies a special place at the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District, which is rapidly evolving into a leading destination for art, history and culture. We are sharing the best of Abu Dhabi with the world and invite everyone to celebrate with us,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Louvre Abu Dhabi.

A range of anniversary activities

To mark the anniversary, a series of new acquisitions and loans from around the world was installed in the galleries. The highlight being the arrival of Leonardo da Vinci’s renowned masterpiece, Saint John the Baptist, the first in a series of four major loans from Musée du Louvre. Contemporary works are represented, with 12 mirrors from Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto’s series ‘Mirror Paintings’ that will be on display until February 2023.

Visitors can explore two major exhibitions: ‘Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity’ (till February 5, 2023), the region’s largest-ever showcase of impressionist artworks, and the second edition of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here exhibition and the Richard Mille Art Prize (November 18 to February 19, 2023).

Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival will feature concerts by three acclaimed artists: Iraqi singer and composer Majid Al-Muhandis on Friday, multi-award-winning vocalist and global superstar John Legend will perform on Saturday, and the legendary Egyptian pianist and composer Omar Khairat will perform on Sunday.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, underlined the anniversary season is gearing up to be the most exciting one yet.

“Creating memorable experiences for the community has always been integral to what we do, and we are excited to offer numerous opportunities for our visitors to learn, explore and celebrate moments of cultural connection. We remain committed to building an understanding of shared humanity, ensuring that every visitor leaves inspired, mindful and connected. Our shared grand story is only beginning, and we are expectant of the bright future that continues along with it.”

Over the years, the cultural landmark has partnered with more than 30 regional, French and international museums and institutions. It has organised 16 exhibitions in partnership with French and regional museums and opened the region’s first-of-its-kind research laboratory.

Education programmes have included school and university guided tours, workshops and programmes engaging over 120,000 students, alongside an annual public programme of masterclasses and activities for both families and adults. Through special activities developed to engage all segments of UAE society, Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomed more than 1,300 senior citizens and nearly 1,000 people of determination, orphans and young adults being reintegrated into the community. The museum has been building the next generation of Emirati museum professionals by providing job opportunities and high-standard training in the cultural sector.

ALSO READ: