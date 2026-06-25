New artistic landmark designed by Frank Gehry to open in Abu Dhabi in 2030

The UAE capital has unveiled plans for Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi (House of Arts), a new cultural and artistic hub set to open in 2030 near the Saadiyat Cultural District, offering art lovers a major new destination in the emirate.

The project launch was witnessed by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, who toured the site and was breifed on progress.

Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi project is part of the continued development of Saadiyat Island, which includes Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The venue will be one of the region’s largest and most technically advanced performing arts venues offering year-round artistic programming.

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What will Dar Al Funoon include?

A multipurpose performance hall with more than 2,000 seats,

A 3,500-seat open-air amphitheatre

A 400-seat studio theatre

A 250-seat jazz venue

The total capacity of the venue will exceed 6,000 across its artistic spaces. It will host world-leading artistic productions, providing exceptional cultural experiences for local, regional and international audiences.

Sheikh Khaled's visit

During his visit to the project's site, Sheikh Khaled reviewed the development plans and was briefed on the architectural vision for Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi, its phases of development and construction, and its advanced facilities and technical capabilities.

Investing in cultural infrastructure, Sheikh Khaled said, is a fundamental part of Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive development vision, which recognises the vital role of the arts in enhancing quality of life, reinforcing the values of openness and cultural dialogue, and building bridges of communication between peoples and cultures.

Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi will serve as a permanent home for a wide range of world-class productions, including opera, ballet, theatre and other live performing arts. The centre will support long-term artist residencies, international touring partnerships and co-productions with leading performing arts institutions around the world. It aims to attract renowned artists and companies while creating new opportunities for Emirati and regional talent to develop and showcase their work on a global stage.

Designed by Frank Gehry

Commissioned by DCT Abu Dhabi and designed by the late Frank Gehry, one of the leading designers in contemporary architecture and architect of the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi reflects an architectural vision inspired by music and the performing arts.

Featuring a transparent façade that symbolises Abu Dhabi’s openness to creativity and cultural exchange, the project represents a significant addition to the emirate’s portfolio of world-class cultural landmarks.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi represents our long-term investment in artistic expression and reflects our comprehensive approach to cultural development."

It is an approach rooted in our values, shaped by our people, and open to the world. This is a deliberate investment in the future of our cultural ecosystem, and the scale of our ambition is clear Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman Of The Department Of Culture And Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The project also aims to enhance community participation in cultural activities through artistic workshops, and educational and interactive programmes, while supporting the development of local artistic talent and capabilities. This will further embed the arts in everyday life and strengthen their role in reinforcing national identity, enriching the cultural landscape.