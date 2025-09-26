Abu Dhabi launches new guidelines for future beachfront properties

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have on Friday launched a comprehensive Abu Dhabi Beach Guideline to serve as a cornerstone for future beachfront developments.

The document outlines rigorous standards that balance ecological preservation with accessibility, creating welcoming public spaces that preserve natural features.

Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary at DMT said: “By integrating innovative concepts with rigorous safeguards, we are creating spaces that, in line with the Year of Community, will enrich the lives of residents and visitors for decades to come.”

The guideline also prioritises the ease of movement for people of all ages and abilities with ramps, adaptive play areas, and fully-equipped facilities.

The document also outlines a variety of carefully planned services, including inclusive restrooms, prayer rooms, family picnic zones, sports grounds, and smart parking systems.

Guidelines for supporting infrastructure like walkways, cycling paths, retail kiosks, lifeguard towers, and mobility aid rentals are also featured in the document to create well-connected spaces that encourage year-round use.

Provisions for traffic calming, targeted lighting, and clear wayfinding to improve safety and navigation are also included in the document.