Abu Dhabi: New culinary, hospitality schools to train local talent, meet luxury industry demand

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 7:38 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 7:40 PM

A surge in the number of new hotels, the boom in tourism and the rising demand for luxury experiences has seen top-notch international schools for culinary arts and hospitality management mushroom in Abu Dhabi to churn out skilled professionals.

Bolstering the tourism sector and talent in hospitality, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) has partnered with world-class brands to open their campuses in the capital.

Significantly, Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio by Alain Ducasse, a chef who holds 21 Michelin stars, opened at the Cultural Foundation in Al Hosn in December last year.

Le Cordon Bleu, another renowned culinary education institution, will open its first UAE campus on Saadiyat Island in 2025.

Recently, the department and Les Roches Global Hospitality announced that the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches will launch in Zayed Sports City this September.

As per the QS world university rankings by subject, Les Roches Global Hospitality Management Education ranked fifth globally in hospitality and leisure management.

Leading names from the industry told Khaleej Times that Abu Dhabi and the UAE are evolving into key players in the hospitality landscape and there is a growing need to prepare professionals as per industry demand.

“As the country transforms into a hub for luxury experiences, the demand for skilled and innovative professionals is at an all-time high. Les Roches is committed to bridging this talent gap by producing graduates who are not only well-versed in hospitality management but are also equipped with the creativity and adaptability needed in the ever-evolving industry,” Carlos Diez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, said.

The hospitality industry in Abu Dhabi has been witnessing exponential growth. Last year, Abu Dhabi hosted about 24 million visitors.

The percentage of hotel guests surged by 27 per cent rise and international guests rose by 54 per cent, with the industry contributing about Dh49 billion to UAE’s GDP. According to industry reports, the UAE’s hospitality market size is estimated at $7.37 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $9.46 billion by 2029. With this rapid growth, new educational institutions will address the pressing need for qualified talent in the hospitality sector.

Nurturing local talent

Afshan Jivraj, who is leading a new project at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, noted that educational institutes must equip students not only with fundamental skills but also with a global outlook, empowering them to contribute significantly to the success of hotel industry. Jivraj also earlier served as the director of food and beverage operations at Armani Hotel Dubai.