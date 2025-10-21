Abu Dhabi: Natural History Museum to open on November 22 with 67 million-year-old T-rex

Winter in Abu Dhabi this year is about to get even more exciting as the Capital is set to be opening not one, but two museums, marking a significant cultural milestone for the emirate.

The city just announced the opening of the Natural History Museum which will open its doors on November 22, 2025, in the buzzing Saadiyat Cultural District.

Recently, the opening date of the highly anticipated Zayed National Museum in the same district was also revealed as December 3, 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Natural History Museum, which rises from the waters of the island like a natural formation, spans over an area of 35,000-square-metres. It takes visitors on an immersive journey through 13.8 billion years of natural history — from the Big Bang and the formation of our solar system to the evolution of life, including the rise and fall of dinosaurs and the biodiversity of the Earth.

Designed by renowned architects Mecanoo, its silhouette echoes natural rock formations, reflecting the museum’s aim to "connect people with the natural world and inspire the next generation to question, discover, and take part in shaping a more sustainable future".

Key attractions

Among the highlights of the museum are three travellers from deep time.

One is the famed specimen affectionately known as 'Stan', a nearly complete skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex, an apex predator which ruled the Earth 67 million years ago.

It is joined by the largest animal ever known, represented by a magnificent, 25-metre female blue whale specimen, offering insight into evolution, marine biodiversity, and the planet’s ongoing story of life.

Completing the trio is the Murchison Meteorite — an artefact that witnessed the formation of our planet and contains seven-billion-year-old grains formed even before our solar system.

Arabian Peninsula's gems

Across the galleries, the natural history of the Arabian Peninsula forms a central part of the museum’s narrative, highlighting the region’s contribution to Earth’s story.

Among the most remarkable discoveries found in Abu Dhabi is an extinct species of elephant known as Stegotetrabelodon emiratus. This ancient member of the Elephantidae family was distinguished by tusks in both its upper and lower jaws — a rare trait unseen in modern elephants.

Inside, the museum features a series of permanent galleries and exhibitions that take visitors on a journey through time. The main galleries include: The Story of Earth, The Evolving World, Our World, Resilient Planet, and Earth’s Future, alongside side galleries such as The PalaeoLab, The Life Sciences Lab, Arabia’s Climate, Beyond the Horizon, and The Human Story.

Visitors can also explore the Interactive Theatre, which offers immersive visual experiences that transport them through time.

Opening acts

To mark its opening, the museum will present two temporary international exhibitions — The March of the Triceratops, showcasing the world’s only touring Triceratops herd, and the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year, one of the most prestigious global showcases of nature photography.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, said: "The opening of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi marks a major milestone in our journey to shape the emirate’s cultural landscape. The museum offers an immersive look at the story of life on Earth, framed for the first time through an Arabian lens, with the fauna, flora, and geological history of the region forming a prominent part of the visitor journey.

"The museum’s research and educational institution supports scientific knowledge and undertakes innovative scientific studies in zoology, palaeontology, marine biology, molecular research and earth sciences. By fostering engagement with the natural sciences, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi inspires future generations and contributes to a more sustainable future," he added.

The museum joins a community of institutions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.