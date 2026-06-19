Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi to get AI-powered, ticketless paid parking system

The system will automatically deduct parking fees through Darb wallets, aiming to ease congestion and improve traffic flow at the mall

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 19 Jun 2026, 12:53 PM
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Q Mobility has announced the launch of its Free Flow Paid Parking System at Mushrif Mall in partnership with Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC, as part of efforts to enhance the visitor experience through smart parking technology.

The system will become operational on June 23, allowing motorists to pay parking fees automatically through their Darb wallets without the need for payment machines, tickets, or SMS transactions.

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Using artificial intelligence and automatic license plate recognition, the system records the time a vehicle enters and exits the parking facility, then deducts the applicable fee directly from the user's Darb wallet.

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Q Mobility said the digital solution is designed to improve traffic circulation within the mall, reduce congestion at parking areas and help visitors access available spaces more efficiently.

The Mushrif Mall rollout forms part of the company's broader strategy to expand the Free Flow parking system across major destinations in Abu Dhabi, supporting the emirate's smart city ambitions and the development of advanced digital mobility infrastructure.

Users are advised to ensure sufficient funds are available in their Darb wallets before using the service to avoid penalties for unpaid parking fees.

Mohamed Karmastaji, Chief Executive Officer of Q Mobility, said the project marks another step in delivering integrated smart mobility solutions across Abu Dhabi while supporting private-sector partners with innovative digital services that improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

Wajeb Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC, said the introduction of the system reflects the company's commitment to using technology to enhance the customer journey and improve operational efficiency at its destinations.

Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC for the Abu Dhabi region, said the new parking solution is expected to streamline access to Mushrif Mall, improve traffic movement and provide a more convenient experience for shoppers and visitors.

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