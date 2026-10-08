Abu Dhabi outdoor seating rules: How far tables must be from bus stops, road signs

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has reminded café, restaurant and shop owners of the requirements governing outdoor seating areas and pavement occupancy, warning that permits must be obtained before any outdoor setup is established.

The campaign forms part of the emirate's broader efforts to enhance urban quality of life and preserve the character of its public spaces. The municipality's inspectors engaged directly with establishment owners, focusing on pedestrian safety and the city's urban aesthetic.

Under the applicable rules, seating must be placed on the pavement immediately adjoining the establishment, must not exceed the length of the shopfront, and must allow at least one metre of clear pavement width. Where an outdoor seating area exceeds 12 metres in length, a dedicated pedestrian access route must be provided within the seating area itself.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Establishments are required to maintain specific distances from surrounding infrastructure. These include at least eight metres from residential building entrances, three metres from electricity rooms and telecommunications towers, and two metres from underground car park entrances, bus stops and emergency zones. A minimum one-metre clearance must be kept from street-lighting columns, road signs, parking machines and fire hydrants.

The rules also say that outdoor seating areas should not be fully enclosed. Movable barriers are permitted up to 1.20 metres in height and must remain easy to reposition. Movable planters may also be used, provided their cleanliness and appearance are properly maintained. Parasols must stand at least 2.20 metres high, must not extend beyond the boundaries of the authorised area, and must be closed and removed during strong winds.

The municipality called on business owners to comply with permit conditions, stressing that well-regulated outdoor spaces are a shared responsibility that contributes to pedestrian safety, cleanliness and quality of life in a manner befitting Abu Dhabi and its residents and visitors. For permit enquiries, establishments may contact the municipality on 800 555.