Abu Dhabi cleans over 205,000km of roads in H1 2026, equal to 5 trips around world

Abu Dhabi cleaned over 205,000kms of roads in the first six months of 2026, part of a citywide push by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to keep streets and shared spaces ready for daily use.

The 205,972km cleaned represents 75 per cent of the 274,735km covered across all of 2025. Teams from the municipalities of Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain and Al Dhafra worked across 1,661 priority areas, covering 102 residential neighbourhoods, main road corridors, cycle tracks and bus stops, along with pedestrian bridges, tunnels and areas around community facilities.

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Keeping neighbourhood streets clean

Teams targeted locations where litter, dust and debris affect visibility, access or safe movement for drivers, pedestrians and public transport users, including residential streets and routes between villas.

Rashed Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations Support at DMT, said cleanliness at this scale demands coordination across planning, operations and community reporting, with road cleaning treated as part of maintaining accessible public spaces rather than a routine task alone.

He added that as Abu Dhabi grows, municipal services need to become more targeted and responsive, with data from the work showing where pressure is increasing and where resources should go.

Responding to seasonal conditions

Municipal teams removed 126,740 tonnes of waste and debris and 10,960 tonnes of litter, and responded to 874 public reports on road cleanliness during the period.

DMT also intensified cleaning in 387 locations during periods of wind, dust and peak summer activity, prioritising areas hit by sand accumulation, high footfall and heavier traffic.

Much of this scale is supported by DMT's smart cleaning fleet, made up of more than 500 AI-powered vehicles equipped with IoT tracking and 360-degree cameras. The fleet, which covers an operational area of over 36,000 square kilometres and carries out around 50,000 tasks daily, has helped cut fuel consumption and speed up field response times across the emirate.

The H1 results will guide activity for the rest of 2026, with teams continuing to focus on high-use roads, residential areas and locations with recurring reports.