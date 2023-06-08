Abu Dhabi: Mubadala is new global series partner for SailGP

The new partnership extends for the next three seasons until the end of 2026

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 4:13 PM

State-owned Mubadala Investment Company is the new global series partner for SailGP — an international sailing competition.

This collaboration builds on Mubadala’s successful two-year tenure as the SailGP Season Grand Final title partner in San Francisco. The new partnership extends for the next three seasons until the end of 2026. It will focus on three key pillars: building a more sustainable future through collective efforts in sport and business, connecting responsible investment with cutting-edge technology and innovation to drive forward new ideas, and collectively promoting STEM education and sports at all levels to create pathways for talent to thrive.

Aligning with the third pillar, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, will also become a global partner of SailGP Inspire, the global league’s gender-balanced youth and community engagement programme that aims to build a more inclusive sport from the ground up while promoting diversity, inspiring change and accelerating inclusion. Through its three pathways — careers, learning and racing — the programme has reached over 14,665 young people around the globe.

“The UAE has a long heritage of sailing, which began when wooden dhows set out from Abu Dhabi to trade with the world. Like SailGP, Mubadala aims to make waves, by being a responsible investor and contributing to finding solutions to global challenges. We are also proud to be the global partner of SailGP’s Inspire programme, promoting science, technology, engineer and mathematics for youth and providing opportunities for future leaders and athletes,” said Homaid Al Shimmari, deputy group CEO and chief corporate and human capital officer, at Mubadala Investment Company.

Mubadala will join SailGP’s top tier of partners with presenting partner Rolex and global partners Oracle and Near for SailGP Season 4, which starts June 16-17 with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago at Navy Pier.

Andy Thompson, managing director, SailGP, noted: “After a successful two years of working closely with Mubadala, we are excited to have them now join us on a global scale – making an impact that will take this partnership to the next level. By working together to drive climate positive solutions and empower change in communities where we race around the world through our ground-breaking Inspire Programme, I am confident that we can accelerate our goals and jointly create a better sport and a better planet.”

Additionally, Mubadala is the title partner for the new-look New York Sail Grand Prix to be held in June next year.

