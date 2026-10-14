3 new zones, rides: Abu Dhabi's MOTN Festival to kick off on November 28

Abu Dhabi's beloved winter festival is back, and bigger than ever. The Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival, named in honour of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, will mark its 10th anniversary this season, running from November 28, 2026 to January 3, 2027, with more than five weeks of family entertainment spread across three regions of the emirate.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and delivered by Brag, the 2026 edition, dubbed World of Wonder, introduces three new themed zones in Abu Dhabi City, alongside new rides, gaming activations and live entertainment.

Three new zones across the Corniche

The festival's Abu Dhabi City footprint along the Corniche runs from December 9 to January 3 and is divided into three distinct zones. Melting Aurora is designed with younger visitors in mind, offering a colourful, imagination-led world of discovery. Beyond the Sky targets teenagers and young adults with a more energetic, immersive atmosphere built around exploration. The Golden Hour brings everyone together, with first-to-Abu Dhabi culinary concepts, viral food trends, A-list performances and retail experiences.

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Al Ain and Al Dhafra open from November 28

The festival kicks off earlier in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, running from November 28 to December 2. Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra Region and Al Jahili Park in Al Ain Region will host the opening days of the programme, giving residents across the emirate early access to the festivities.

266,000 visitors, 493 performances last year

Returning favourites will sit alongside new rides, art installations and live music from local and international artists. Curated retail experiences blending culture, fashion and creativity will also feature throughout the festival. Last year's edition drew more than 266,000 visitors and 493 performances across the programme, a record the 10th anniversary edition looks set to challenge.